Commonwealth Games

Wrestler Erasmus wins gold for Team SA

2018-04-13 11:26
Martin Erasmus
Martin Erasmus (Getty Images)
Cape Town - Wrestler Martin Erasmus claimed gold for South Africa on Friday at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on Australia's Gold Coast.

Erasmus defeated India's Mausam Khatri 12-2 in the final to take gold in the men's 97kg category.

Leading up to his gold, the South African downed Samuel Belkin of New Zealand by virtue of a technical superiority decision, amassing a total of 10 technical points.

Erasmus then went on to beat Aussie Nicolaas Verreynne in the quarters and Canada's Jordan Steen in the semi-finals to set up the gold medal match against Khatri.

This is South Africa's second wrestling medal after Johannes Botha took silver in the men's freestyle 74kg on Thursday.

South Africa are currently sitting fifth in the overall medal standings, having won 12 golds, 10 silvers and 12 bronze medals.

Later in the day, Caster Semenya is expected to take gold for South Africa in the final of the women's 800m at 12:45 SA time.

