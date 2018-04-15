NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Commonwealth Games

Shock as Blitzboks fail to medal at Commonwealth Games

2018-04-15 06:56
Ruhan Nel (Getty Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - England have defeated the Blitzboks, securing the bronze medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games Rugby Sevens tournament.

They won 21-14 after trailing 14-0 at half-time.

South Africa who won gold at the 2014 Games, finished top of Pool A in the qualifying stages and will be bitterly disappointed with the result after they were one of the favourites for the tournament.

South Africa opened the scoring in the first minute with Branco du Preez showing incredible handling skills to pick up a loose pass on his boot laces and canter over for a converted try. 

They added a second converted try on the stroke of half-time with Ruhan Nel the scorer to give the Blitzboks a 14-0 lead at the break. 

England needed to score first in the second-half if they were to have any chance of forcing their way back into the contest and they did with Philip Burgess collecting a knock down from the kick-off to go over unopposed to make the score 14-7. 

They then tied up the match at 14-all after the Blitzboks fluffed a lineout on their own line, allowing Burgess to collect and crash over. 

England grabbed the lead a minute later with Tom Mitchell scampering away from the South African defence for another converted score and a 21-14 lead which they held to full-time. 

Earlier, a stirring second-half comeback was not enough for the Blitzboks as they lost to Fiji in their semi-final clash.

South Africa lost 24-19 after Fiji led 12-0 at half-time thanks to tries from Eroni Sau and Jerry Tuwai, one of which was converted. 

Two tries from Rosco Speckman plus another from Dylan Sage, two of which were converted saw the Blitzboks tie up the score at 19-all only for Fiji to score in extra-time.

The South African women's team finished the competition in 8th place after narrowly losing to Wales, 19-14. 

Read more on:    2018 commonwealth games  |  sevens  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Last Born can’t wait to battle Hurricane

2018-04-15 06:00

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Simbine: There was NO WAY Blake was going to beat me Blitzboks dominant in Australia as real test awaits Blitzboks through to semi-finals, Fiji lie in wait Bulls run riot against Sharks at Kings Park Team SA flies to silver in 100m relay
Keith Andrews chats to Sport24 Lions coach to join Bok coaching team Wrestler Erasmus wins gold for Team SA Tipsters: All jittery over Man City! Horror Commonwealth Games for SA hockey

Vote

Besides the 'Big 3' of rugby, cricket and soccer, which of the 'smaller' sports in South Africa do you enjoy the most?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Steve Smith breaks down in emotional ball-tampering apology
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership action hots up!

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 