Shock as Blitzboks fail to medal at Commonwealth Games

Cape Town - England have defeated the Blitzboks, securing the bronze medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games Rugby Sevens tournament.

They won 21-14 after trailing 14-0 at half-time.

South Africa who won gold at the 2014 Games, finished top of Pool A in the qualifying stages and will be bitterly disappointed with the result after they were one of the favourites for the tournament.

South Africa opened the scoring in the first minute with Branco du Preez showing incredible handling skills to pick up a loose pass on his boot laces and canter over for a converted try.

They added a second converted try on the stroke of half-time with Ruhan Nel the scorer to give the Blitzboks a 14-0 lead at the break.

England needed to score first in the second-half if they were to have any chance of forcing their way back into the contest and they did with Philip Burgess collecting a knock down from the kick-off to go over unopposed to make the score 14-7.

They then tied up the match at 14-all after the Blitzboks fluffed a lineout on their own line, allowing Burgess to collect and crash over.

England grabbed the lead a minute later with Tom Mitchell scampering away from the South African defence for another converted score and a 21-14 lead which they held to full-time.

Earlier, a stirring second-half comeback was not enough for the Blitzboks as they lost to Fiji in their semi-final clash.

South Africa lost 24-19 after Fiji led 12-0 at half-time thanks to tries from Eroni Sau and Jerry Tuwai, one of which was converted.

Two tries from Rosco Speckman plus another from Dylan Sage, two of which were converted saw the Blitzboks tie up the score at 19-all only for Fiji to score in extra-time.

The South African women's team finished the competition in 8th place after narrowly losing to Wales, 19-14.