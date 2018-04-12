NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Commonwealth Games

Crystal meth to gold: Now Manyonga eyes world record

2018-04-12 11:02
Luvo Manyonga (Gallo)
Related Links

Gold Coast - South African long jumper Luvo Manyonga said he aimed to go another season unbeaten and set his sights on the world record after snatching a brilliant victory at the Commonwealth Games.

The former crystal meth addict, who shook off his problems to claim Olympic silver in 2016, underlined his growing status with a final leap of 8.41m to set a new Games record and grab gold from Australia's Henry Frayne.

Manyonga said that with more time to acclimatise he could have challenged Mike Powell's world record of 8.95m set in 1991 - the year he was born.

"If I could get some more time, I could give it a try," he said of the damp and slippery Gold Coast track.

"Anything can happen. I just have to focus on the run-up and technique, the rest will do itself."

Such confidence underlines the heady rise of Manyonga, who was banned after testing positive for methamphetamine in 2012 and struggled with addiction before his triumphant return.

Now, a first Commonwealth Games title is all in a day's work for the 27-year-old as he targets staying unbeaten for a second straight season, with the 2020 Tokyo Olympics approaching.

"It was on my bucket list of the major competitions and now I've ticked off the Commonwealth Games. I'm looking for the Intercontinental (Cup) and there's still more to tick," he said.

"It's a medal in the bag, I'm just going to go home and start working again," added Manyonga. 

"It's the same as a normal person going to the office: you just tick the box and go back home."

Manyonga set what was then his personal best in winning Olympic silver in 2016, and he will be looking for another breakthrough in 2020 in Tokyo - where Powell set the existing world record in his famous duel with Carl Lewis.

A year ago, he leapt 8.65m in South Africa's Potchefstroom - the longest jump recorded since American Dwight Phillips soared 8.74m in 2009.

Even after his latest victory, Manyonga had a word of advice for drug-users in Australia, which has the world's highest per capita consumption of crystal meth.

"I just want to tell everyone who's struggling with drug addiction or whatever, it doesn't matter what addiction they have, just accept that you're powerless over it, you have a problem. And ask for help," he said.

"Because when you're in it, you think that you can beat it by yourself but it's not easy like that. You have to get a team, work with a team and be honest with yourself. It helped me, so I think everyone can get help from that."

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Vijoen to make Olympic history for SA?

2018-04-12 09:50

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Semenya smashes record, but controversy persists... WATCH: Bok scrumhalf KOs TWO opponents in 1 move! Team SA to appeal Jobodwana's disqualification SA's Jobodwana disqualified from 200m final Manyonga soars to long jump gold for Team SA
Manyonga soars to long jump gold for Team SA There is enough quality for Boks to excel in 2018 SA's Viljoen lands bronze in CG javelin Erasmus satisfied with Springbok preparations Johan Goosen set to return to action - in Bloem

Vote

Besides the 'Big 3' of rugby, cricket and soccer, which of the 'smaller' sports in South Africa do you enjoy the most?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Steve Smith breaks down in emotional ball-tampering apology
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership action hots up!

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 