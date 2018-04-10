Chad, Cameron add to Team SA medal tally

Cape Town - Star South Africa swimming duo Chad le Clos and Cameron van der Burgh helped Team SA's 4x100m medley relay team to the bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games on Australia's Gold Coast on Tuesday.

The medal was Le Clos' fifth of these Games - and 17th overall - after his golden butterfly treble in the 50m, 100m and 200m, and his silver in the 100m freestyle.

Van der Burgh meanwhile picked up his third medal of the Games to add to his 50m and 100m breaststroke gold and bronze, respectively.



Together with Calvyn Justus (backstroke) and Brad Tandy (freestyle), the South African quartet stopped in the clock in 3:34.79.

Australia took the gold medal in a new Commonwealth Games record time of 3:31.04 with England fractionally behind in second (3:31.13).