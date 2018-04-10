NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Commonwealth Games

Chad, Cameron add to Team SA medal tally

2018-04-10 14:06
Cameron van der Burgh (Gallo Images)
Cameron van der Burgh (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Star South Africa swimming duo Chad le Clos and Cameron van der Burgh helped Team SA's 4x100m medley relay team to the bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games on Australia's Gold Coast on Tuesday.

The medal was Le Clos' fifth of these Games - and 17th overall - after his golden butterfly treble in the 50m, 100m and 200m, and his silver in the 100m freestyle.

Van der Burgh meanwhile picked up his third medal of the Games to add to his 50m and 100m breaststroke gold and bronze, respectively.

Together with Calvyn Justus (backstroke) and Brad Tandy (freestyle), the South African quartet stopped in the clock in 3:34.79.

Australia took the gold medal in a new Commonwealth Games record time of 3:31.04 with England fractionally behind in second (3:31.13).

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Samsung denies Olympics bid corruption allegations

2018-04-10 14:02

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Simbine, Bruintjies stun Jamaican star to finish 1-2 in 100m Blake blames stumble for shock loss to Simbine Simbine's mom takes day off work to watch golden son stun the world Cameron stuns Peaty, breaks 50m record to win gold SA hero Simbine struggles to remember 100m final
WATCH: Bok scrumhalf KOs TWO opponents in 1 move! Amakhosi have lost their aura and charisma Boks at 9 and 10: It’s wide open Morkel signs 2-year Kolpak deal in England Caster storms to gold in record 1 500m run

Vote

Besides the 'Big 3' of rugby, cricket and soccer, which of the 'smaller' sports in South Africa do you enjoy the most?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Steve Smith breaks down in emotional ball-tampering apology
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership action hots up!

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 