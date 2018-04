Cape Town - South African star athlete Caster Semenya coasted into the final of the women's 1 500m at the Commonwealth Games on Australia's Gold Coast on Monday.

Running in the first semi-final, Semenya finished in a time of 4:05.86, which proved to be the fastest qualifying time.

Semenya will be heavy favourite to complete a 800m/1 500m double for Team SA.

The final of the 1 500m will be held at 14:04 SA time on Tuesday.