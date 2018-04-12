NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Commonwealth Games

Caster cruises into 800m final

2018-04-12 07:14
Caster Semenya (Getty Images)
Cape Town - South Africa's Caster Semenya on Thursday cruised to into the women's 800m final at the Commonwealth Games on Australia's Gold Coast.

Semenya dipped under two minutes, crossing the line in 1:59.26.

She was the fastest qualifier heading into Friday's final.

Semenya made headlines earlier in the week when she won gold in Tuesday's women's 1 500m final.

Her winning time of 4:00.71 sliced 1.1 seconds off Zola Budd's 1984 South African record and earned Semenya her first Commonwealth medal, to go with her swathe of Olympic and world titles over 800m.

