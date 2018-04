Cape Town - South Africa's Cameron van der Burgh has won gold in the 50m breastroke at the Commonwealth Games, stunning England's Adam Peaty.

Peaty had been the favourite before the race, but Van der Burgh raced home in a time of 26.58 - a new Commonwealth Games record.

Peaty finished second in 26.62 while another Englishman, James Wilby, took bronze in 27.37.

South Africa had two other representatives in the race, with Michael Houlie finishing in sixth (27.83) and Brad Tandy last (28.37).