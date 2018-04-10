Bruintjies to Simbine: Take me with you!

Cape Town - South Africa's 100m silver medallist at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, Henricho Bruintjies, has credited gold medallist Akani Simbine for carrying him through Monday's final.

It was one of South Africa's great nights in athletics as Simbine and Bruintjies pushed pre-race favourite Yohan Blake down to third.

Simbine was running out of lane 7, and to his right was Bruintjies in lane 8.

That set-up, according to Bruintjies, helped get him over the line second-fastest.

"It’s so unusual to see two South Africans drawn next to each other in an international race," Bruintjies told Team SA after the race.

"I knew he was going out fast and going for the podium and I was just thinking 'take me Akani, take me!'

"I just made it into the final and now to step up on to the podium is also a big step up for me and although a lot of people haven’t expected this, I’ve always believed in myself."

Bruintjies will now turn his attention, with Simbine, to the 4x100m relay as he looks to add to his medal tally.

"I feel like the monkey just jumped on my back so now I must make sure I can do it again on the international scene," he said.

"Definitely, we can get gold."