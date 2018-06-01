NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

    Rassie's reign off to a winning start, predict bookies

    2018-06-01 16:20

    Cape Town - Rassie Erasmus will get his role as Springbok coach off to a winning start in Saturday's historic one-off Test against Wales in Washington DC, if bookmakers are to be believed...

    READ: Welsh website calls Springbok side 'unrecognisable'

    Erasmus, who took over from Allister Coetzee at the helm of the national side earlier this year, has named an inexperienced 23-man side to do battle in the American capital.

    No fewer than seven uncapped players have been named in the starting XV, with another six on the bench.

    Wales for their part, have also named a virtually unrecognisable match-day squad for the clash which falls outside of World Rugby's Test window and has drawn widespread criticism as a result.

    Erasmus himself was honest in saying the Test was "all about the money".

    Leading SA bookies BET.co.za have installed the Boks as 2/5 favourites, while Wales can be backed at 23/10.

    The draw is on offer at 19/1.

    The match at the Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium, which has a capacity of just under 46 000, will kick off at 23:00 SA time.

    Teams:

    South Africa

    15 Curwin Bosch, 14 Travis Ismaiel, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Ivan van Zyl, 8 Dan du Preez, 7 Oupa Mohoje, 6 Kwagga Smith, 5 Pieter-Steph du Toit (captain), 4 Jason Jenkins, 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 1 Ox Nche

    Substitutes: 16 Akker van der Merwe, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Thomas du Toit, 19 Marvin Orie, 20 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 21 Embrose Papier, 22 Robert du Preez, 23 Warrick Gelant

    Wales

    15 Hallam Amos, 14 Tom Prydie, 13 George North, 12 Owen Watkin, 11 Steff Evans, 10 Gareth Anscombe, 9 Tomos Williams, 8 Ross Moriarty, 7 Ellis Jenkins (captain), 6 Seb Davies, 5 Cory Hill, 4 Bradley Davies, 3 Dillon Lewis, 2 Elliot Dee, 1 Nicky Smith

    Substitutes: 16 Ryan Elias, 17 Wyn Jones, 18 Rhodri Jones, 19 Adam Beard, 20 Aaron Wainwright, 21 Aled Davies, 22 Rhys Patchell/Gareth Davies, 23 Hadleigh Parkes

    Read More On:  springboks wales rugby betcentre

