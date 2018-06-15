NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

    Bookies back Boks to clinch England series in Bloem

    2018-06-15

    Cape Town - Rassie Erasmus' Springboks will clinch their three-Test series against England in Bloemfontein on Saturday, if bookmakers are to be believed...

    EXCLUSIVE: Cobus Visagie chats to Sport24

    One-nil up in the series after winning the opener at Ellis Park 42-39 last weekend, the Boks return to a happy hunting ground seven days later.

    The Boks have played 10 Tests at the Toyota Stadium since re-admission, winning seven, losing two and drawing one.

    Leading SA bookies BET.co.za have installed the Boks as 3/5 favourites for victory, while England can be backed at 31/20.

    The draw is on offer at 18/1.

    The third, and potentially meaningless Test series-wise, will be played at Newlands in Cape Town on June 23.

    Kick-off on Saturday is at 17:05.

    Teams:

    South Africa

    15 Willie le Roux, 14 S'bu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Franco Mostert, 4 RG Snyman, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Tendai Mtawarira

    Substitutes: 16 Akker van der Merwe, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Thomas du Toit, 19 Jean-Luc du Preez, 20 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 21 Ivan van Zyl, 22 Jesse Kriel, 23 Warrick Gelant

    England

    15 Elliot Daly, 14 Jonny May, 13 Henry Slade, 12 Owen Farrell (captain), 11 Mike Brown, 10 George Ford, 9 Ben Youngs, 8 Billy Vunipola, 7 Tom Curry, 6 Brad Shields, 5 Maro Itoje, 4 Joe Launchbury, 3 Kyle Sinckler, 2 Jamie George, 1 Mako Vunipola

    Substitutes: 16 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17 Joe Marler, 18 Harry Williams, 19 Mark Wilson, 20 Nathan Hughes, 21 Ben Spencer, 22 Danny Cipriani, 23 Denny Solomona

