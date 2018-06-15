Bookies back Boks to clinch England series in Bloem
2018-06-15 10:54
Cape Town - Rassie Erasmus' Springboks will clinch their three-Test series against England in Bloemfontein on Saturday, if bookmakers are to be believed...
EXCLUSIVE: Cobus Visagie chats to Sport24
One-nil up in the series after winning the opener at Ellis Park 42-39 last weekend, the Boks return to a happy hunting ground seven days later.
The Boks have played 10 Tests at the Toyota Stadium since re-admission, winning seven, losing two and drawing one.
Leading SA bookies BET.co.za have installed the Boks as 3/5 favourites for victory, while England can be backed at 31/20.
The draw is on offer at 18/1.
The third, and potentially meaningless Test series-wise, will be played at Newlands in Cape Town on June 23.
Kick-off on Saturday is at 17:05.
Teams:
South Africa
15
Willie le Roux, 14 S'bu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11
Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7
Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Franco Mostert, 4 RG
Snyman, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Tendai Mtawarira
Substitutes:
16 Akker van der Merwe, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Thomas du Toit, 19
Jean-Luc du Preez, 20 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 21 Ivan van Zyl, 22 Jesse
Kriel, 23 Warrick Gelant
England
15 Elliot
Daly, 14 Jonny May, 13 Henry Slade, 12 Owen Farrell (captain), 11 Mike
Brown, 10 George Ford, 9 Ben Youngs, 8 Billy Vunipola, 7 Tom Curry, 6
Brad Shields, 5 Maro Itoje, 4 Joe Launchbury, 3 Kyle Sinckler, 2 Jamie
George, 1 Mako Vunipola
Substitutes: 16 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17 Joe
Marler, 18 Harry Williams, 19 Mark Wilson, 20 Nathan Hughes, 21 Ben
Spencer, 22 Danny Cipriani, 23 Denny Solomona