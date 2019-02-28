NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Athletics

Wayde: Super strong Caster fighting for women's rights

2019-02-28 22:11
Caster Semenya (Supplied)
Caster Semenya (Supplied)
Related Links

Midrand - South Africa's sprinting golden boy Wayde van Niekerk has given a message of support to Caster Semenya.

Van Niekerk, who stunned the globe by breaking the 400m world record on his way to gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics, has been sidelined since 2017 when he injured his knee in a freak accident during a celebrity touch rugby game. 

Now back in action, Van Niekerk is eyeing the world championships in Doha in September as his return to elite competition.  

READ: South African parliament rallies behind Caster

Speaking to media in Johannesburg this week, Van Niekerk was also asked to speak about fellow-South African and two-time Olympic gold medallist, Semenya. 

Having just appealed an IAAF decision at the Court for Arbitration of Sport (CAS) that would force her to lower her levels of natural testosterone should she wish to keep competing, Semenya has been the face of one of the most significant moments in women's athletics history. 

"Caster's super strong," Van Niekerk said with a brief answer.

"She's fighting for women to have equal rights."

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News

Live scoring

Most ReadEditor's Choice
World League set to change face of international rugby? Super Rugby: Weekend teams Proteas: Why lightning shouldn't strike twice Nadal, Kyrgios in war of words after Mexican Open clash Top rugby players raise major issues with World League
Nadal, Kyrgios in war of words after Mexican Open clash Stormers select Etzebeth for Sharks showdown Marx named Lions skipper in Whiteley's absence Wayde has high hopes to run at world champs in Doha SuperSport commentator back wrestling following stroke

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Documentary on Australian cricket's sandpaper scandal
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
Vote

How much of a runner are you?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 