Wayde: Super strong Caster fighting for women's rights

Midrand - South Africa's sprinting golden boy Wayde van Niekerk has given a message of support to Caster Semenya.

Van Niekerk, who stunned the globe by breaking the 400m world record on his way to gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics, has been sidelined since 2017 when he injured his knee in a freak accident during a celebrity touch rugby game.

Now back in action, Van Niekerk is eyeing the world championships in Doha in September as his return to elite competition.

Speaking to media in Johannesburg this week, Van Niekerk was also asked to speak about fellow-South African and two-time Olympic gold medallist, Semenya.

Having just appealed an IAAF decision at the Court for Arbitration of Sport (CAS) that would force her to lower her levels of natural testosterone should she wish to keep competing, Semenya has been the face of one of the most significant moments in women's athletics history.

"Caster's super strong," Van Niekerk said with a brief answer.

"She's fighting for women to have equal rights."

