NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Athletics

Under-fire Caster shows her class, breaks SA record

2018-05-04 18:26
Caster Semenya
Caster Semenya (AP)
Related Links

Cape Town - Caster Semenya put all the "nonsense" about controversial new IAAF rules on women's testosterone behind her by storming to victory in a personal best in the 1 500m at the opening Diamond League meet of the season on Friday.

"I don't talk about nonsense," the double Olympic 800m gold medallist angrily rebutted when asked about why she never commented on the regulations to counteract hyperandrogenism, the medical condition which causes women to produce high levels of male sex hormones.

IAAF president Sebastian Coe had earlier hit a defiant note amid criticism of the new rules, insisting they were "appropriate for the sport".

The issue is controversial because it pits principles of fair competition against the rights of women born with the condition.

Athletes such as Semenya will only be able to compete when the rules come into effect on November 1 if they take medication to reduce their levels of male sex hormones.

Semenya showed her 800-1 500m double at the Commonwealth Games had set up for a fiery start to the season.

She sat in sixth of a loaded 15-strong field through the first lap at the Qatar Sports Club in Doha in temperatures of 30 degrees Celsius.

Pacemakers Emily Tuei and Noelie Yarigo were three seconds off target, taking the field through 800m in 2:11.00.

But Tuei then bolted to the bell, with Semenya in fifth as Kenyan Nelly Jepkosgei took the lead.

With 200m to go Semenya moved effortlessly up on Jepkosgei's shoulder and went past with apparent ease to win in a personal best and national record of 3min 59.92sec.

"The most important thing was to break the magic four minutes, and obviously we did that," said Semenya.

"It was a good race, the most important thing was the finish."

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Dumoulin wins opening Giro d'Italia stage

2018-05-04 16:46

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
The 2 men who changed Bryan Habana's path Jaguares stun Chiefs for clean sweep Down Under Bok scrumhalf scoops top honours at English club Steve Smith 'humbled' by support, starts road to redemption Greek pole vaulter has sympathy for Semenya
Stormers v Bulls: Do derbies still cut it? Aaron Mauger chats to Sport24 Jones has regrets as Bok tour looms Steven Gerrard set to be unveiled as Rangers boss Caster saga: Anger mounting in SA

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Is this the greatest catch ever?
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership action hots up!

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

How much of a runner are you?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 