Athletics

Two Oceans organisers confirm death of female runner

2018-03-31 16:55
Two Oceans Marathon (File)
Cape Town - Two Oceans Marathon organisers on Saturday confirmed the death of one participant.

The deceased was a 43-year-old half-marathon runner.

According to race organisers, the runner experienced difficulties on Southern Cross Drive and collapsed.

"Despite prompt and prolonged medical attention, the runner could not be resuscitated," read a Two Oceans statement.

Carol Vosloo, general manager of the Two Oceans Marathon, also commented: "We would like to extend our sincerest condolences to her loved ones, and also thank her fellow club members who gave up their own finish time to remain with, and assist her."

The runner's family has been contacted, and no further details were provided.

Read more on:    two oceans marathon  |  athletics
