Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid coronavirus pandemic

The 51st running of the Two Oceans Marathon on Easter Saturday, 11 April 2020 has been cancelled in light of the Covid-19 pandemic and the worldwide spread of the coronavirus.

In addition to the ultra marathon, the half marathon which was also due to be staged on Easter Saturday, as well as the trail runs, Cape Town International Friendship Run and the fun runs (Friday, April 10) have been cancelled.

The decision was taken following an emergency meeting of board members of the Two Oceans Marathon NPC on Saturday.

Organisers have assured those who entered the various races that they will be in direct contact to address queries.

The Two Oceans Marathon media statement read:

Following an emergency meeting of board members of the Two Oceans Marathon NPC on Saturday, it was unanimously decided that all Two Oceans Marathon events scheduled for 8-11 April 2020 would be cancelled amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the global spread of the coronavirus.

“We have been monitoring the status of the novel coronavirus pandemic as events have unfolded internationally and locally and we’ve consulted with public health experts and authorities,” explained race director Debra Barnes.

“The health and safety of the competitors, staff, sponsors and the global community are paramount and an event of this scale poses far too great a risk to continue. Guided by this priority and global best practice, the TOM NPC has made the difficult decision to cancel the world’s most beautiful ultra marathon for 2020.”

Two Oceans Marathon acknowledges that many runners will be disappointed at the cancellation of TOM 2020, and is committed to ensuring a spectacular race experience for all role-players at next year’s event.

Further information will be made available in due course and we will be in direct communication with the runners who had entered the 2020 Two Oceans Marathon.