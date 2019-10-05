Team SA's 4x100m relay medal hope ends in damp squib

Cape Town - South Africa's final realistic chance of a medal at the 2019 IAAF World Championship in Doha, Qatar ended in a damp squib on the track on Saturday.

After a forgettable championships for Team SA, there was optimism the men's 4x100m relay team would pick up a medal - the first and only for Team SA.

Alas, it was not to be as the quartet of Thando Dlodlo, Simon Makagwe, Clarence Munyai and Akani Simbine finished a disappointing - and distant - fifth in a time of 37.73.

The star-studded USA foursome of Christian Coleman, Justin Gatlin, Mike Rodgers and Noah Lyles stormed to the gold medal in 37.10, with Great Britain and Northern Ireland second (37.36) and Japan in third (37.43).

Two years ago at the last world championships in London, Team SA finished third in the final standings with six medals.

Fast forward 24 months - albeit without star duo Caster Semenya and Wayde van Niekerk in attendance - and this year's squad appears destined to head home empty-handed.

South Africa's final chance of a medal lies with the men's marathon trio of Thabiso Moeng, Desmond Mokgobu and Stephen Mokoka.