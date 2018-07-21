NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Athletics

Simbine clocks season's best, books place in 100m final

2018-07-21 16:01
Akani Simbine (Gallo)
Cape Town - South Africa’s Akani Simbine has finished in second place with a time of 9.93 (SB) in heat 2 of the men’s 100m at the IAAF Diamond League meeting in London.

Read more on:    akani simbine  |  athletics
