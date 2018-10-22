Semenya v Rabada v Budler for top SA Sports Award

Cape Town - The nominees for the 13th SA Sports Awards have been announced by the Minister of Sport and Recreation, Thoko Xasa.

800m world champion Caster Semenya, Proteas fast bowler Kagiso Rabada and boxer Hekkie Budler will vie for the SA Sports Star of the Year award.

In the Sportsman of the Year category is the the four-time Olympic medallist Chad Le Clos, and long jump star Luvo Manyonga.

Cyclist Ashleigh Moolman Pasio also was nominated in the Sportswomen of the Year category alongside the reigning 800m Olympic and Semenya, who received the most nominations.

The Team of the Year category features the Blitzboks as well as the 2018 Cosafa Women's champions Banyana Banyana.

Athletics coach Samuel Sepeng is also up for an award in the Coach of the Year category.

The awards are scheduled to take place in November.

The awards carry a total of 19 categories which recognise performances from the individuals, teams and administrators of SA's sporting fraternity for the period from September 1, 2017 to August 31, 2018.

Six Paralympic athletes are in contention for the Sportsman of the Year with a Disability and Sportswoman of the Year with a Disability. They are Anruné Liebenberg, Charl du Toit, and Jonathan Ntutu to name a few.

South Africa's sporting public will also get to be involved, by voting in the People's Choice of the Year award, which include Semenya, Le Clos and Percy Tau.

The public can vote for their favourite sports star by SMS.

The full list of nominees for the 2018 Sports Awards is:

Sports Administrator of the year: Virginia Mabaso, Wendy May Gila, Mashilo Matsetela

Sportsman of the Year: Chad le Clos, Hekkie Budler, Luvo Manyonga

Sportsman of the Year with a Disability: Charl du Toit, Pieter du Preez, Jonathan Ntutu

Sportswoman of the Year: Bianca Zoonekynd, Ashleigh Moolman Pasio, Caster Semenya

Sportswoman of the Year with Disability: Anrune Liebenberg, Melisa Ann O’Niel, Louzzane Coetzee

Team of the Year: Banyana Banyana, Lions (rugby), Blitzboks

Newcomer of the Year: Tatjana Schoenmaker, Minke Janse van Rensburg, Luxolo Adam

Coach of the Year: Dr Suzanne Ferreira, Samuel Sepeng, Nico Coetzee

Volunteer of the Year: Linda Hlophe, Mpho Makhoba, Nkosilathi Moyo

Indigenous Games Team of the Year: Ncuva team, Limpopo, Cape Winelands Drie Stokkies, Western Cape, Morabaraba Team, KwaZulu-Natal

National Federation of the Year: Softball, Roller Sport, Gymnastics

Recreation body of the Year: The Surfer Kids, Mbekweni Community Sport, Mavu Sport Development

Photographer of the Year: Nick Lourens, Reinhardt Hamman, Steve Haag

Sports journalist of the Year: Charles Balyoi, Mohono Motshidisi, Robert Mathye

School team of the Year: St Benedict’s College, Clapham High School, St Andrews High School

Developing school team of the Year: Machakela-Mamodibo Secondary School, Troyville Primary School, Ndabenhle Primary School

The People's Choice of the Year: Caster Semenya, Chad le Clos, Luvo Manyonga, Zolani Tete, Percy Tau

Sports Star of the Year: Caster Semenya, Kagiso Rabada, Hekkie Budler