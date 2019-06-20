NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Athletics

Semenya to race 800m for first time since gender ban

2019-06-20 15:13
caster semenya
Caster Semenya (AP)
Related Links

Paris - Caster Semenya will race in the 800m  at the Stanford Diamond League on June 30 in her first outing over the distance since she launched a legal battle against new rules targeting athletes with hyperandrogenism.

The double Olympic champion was cleared to compete in the event after Switzerland's top court upheld her appeal against an IAAF ruling obliging women with higher than normal male hormone levels to artificially lower their testosterone before competing in races at distances of 400m to the mile.

"Caster's representation requested that she be moved from the 3,000 meters (where she was originally entered) to the 800 meters and we are happy to comply," Prefontaine Classic's director Tom Jordan said in a tweet on Tuesday.

An initial appeal by Semenya was struck down by the Court for Arbitration of Sport in Lausanne, leading to her appeal to the country's top court.

Earlier this week the South African accused the IAAF of using her as a "human guinea pig" as they "experiment with how the medication they required me to take would affect my testosterone levels."

The race on June 30 in the US will be her first race over 800m since winning gold at the Diamond League in Doha on May 4.

This month's meeting has been moved from its usual home in Eugene to California as the stadium in Oregon is being renovated for hosting the 2021 World Championships.

Read more on:    caster semenya  |  athletics

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Faf: We understand the anger from SA fans Proteas on the brink of World Cup exit after NZ defeat Proteas: The tough questions CSA must answer after CWC disaster CWC: Toothless top order is Proteas' ultimate downfall As it happened: Proteas fall to heartbreaking Black Caps loss
Proteas: 6 fresh faces for ODI pep-up Beast hullabaloo: Book dramatically recalled Symcox hits out: Cricket SA has become like Eskom Baxter lists Bafana's hat-trick of troubles VAR in play from AFCON quarter-finals

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Nike releases emotional ad after Tiger's Masters win
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
Vote

How much of a runner are you?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 