Semenya pokes fun at 800m ban, 'loads up with pap'

Cape Town - South African star athlete Caster Semenya remains upbeat despite her current absence from tracks around the world.

Semenya, the gold medal winner in the women's 800m at both the 2012 London and 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, finds herself out in the cold at present due to her long-running battle with world athletics governing body, the IAAF, over a ruling that compels athletes with naturally high levels of testosterone to take hormone-suppressing medication in order to compete in certain events.

Those events cover distances between 400m and the mile.

As a result or the ruling, coupled with the fact she has elected to challenge rather than adhere to the decision handed down by both the Court of Arbitration for Sport and the Swiss Federal Supreme Court, Semenya has been ruled out of the upcoming 2019 IAAF World Championships set to take place in Doha from September 27 to October 6.

Regardless, Semenya, 28, appears to be in good spirits, posting on her Instagram account an image of three bowls of pap.