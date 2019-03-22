NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Athletics

Semenya optimistic over CAS verdict in IAAF case

2019-03-22 19:12
caster semenya
Caster Semenya (AP)
Cape Town - South African double Olympic champion Caster Semenya is hopeful that the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) will declare the IAAF's case "invalid" following their postponement of its ruling.

CAS announced on Wednesday that they have delayed their verdict in the controversial case "until the end of April".

Semenya is challenging proposals by the International Association of Athletics Federations that aim to restrict female athletes' testosterone levels.

The IAAF is seeking to force so-called "hyperandrogenic" athletes or those with "differences of sexual development" (DSD) to seek treatment to lower their testosterone levels below a prescribed amount if they wish to continue competing as women.

The athletics governing body has argued the moves are necessary to create a "level playing field" for other female athletes.

Semenya's legal firm Norton Rose Fulbright confirmed on Friday that additional submissions were made by the parties including submissions by Semenya in response to post-hearing communications from the IAAF.

Semenya was quoted as saying that she hopes that "this delay will not prejudice any potentially affected athletes, and that no athlete will be required to comply with the Regulations while they are suspended."

In the press release it was stated that Semenya remains optimistic that CAS will declare the IAAF's Regulations "unlawful, invalid and of no effect".

"Semenya wishes to express her thanks for the overwhelming support shown to her and to women athletes throughout the world since the hearing began including by the South African Minister of Sport, Thokozile Xasa, and for the support this week from the Human Rights Council of the United Nations and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO)," ended their statement.

