NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Athletics

Semenya named in SA's preliminary World Champs team

2019-06-10 15:51
Caster Semenya
Caster Semenya (Getty Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Caster Semenya has been named in Athletics South Africa (ASA)'s preliminary team for the IAAF World Athletics Championships in Doha.

Three groups of athletes have been included as part of an extended preliminary team for the World Championships, which will be held from September 27 - October 6.

A total of 40 athletes who have achieved the qualifying standards in their events have been included in the provisional squad, and they have been split into two groups, with 30 individuals who have met all the criteria and 10 others who have not ticked all the boxes to guarantee their places in the final team.

A third group of 13 athletes who are knocking on the door of the qualifying standards in their disciplines have also been named.

Semenya (800m), whose inclusion in the final team will depend on the outcome of an appeal at the Swiss Supreme Court.

With the preliminary team expected to increase in size as the international season gains momentum, the squad is already packed with elite stars including defending world champions Luvo Manyonga (long jump), Wayde van Niekerk (400m) - whose participation will need to be approved by the ASA board as he missed this year's national championships.

Athletes will have until September 6 to achieve all the required criteria to be included in the final ASA team.

ASA has appointed Hendrick Ramaala to oversee the preparation of the national marathon team, with Paul Gorries retaining his place as the squad's relay coach.

"The process is ongoing, which means that every other athlete still has an opportunity in the final team," said Aleck Skhosana, Athletics South Africa.

"We are all now focussing in the preparation of our athletes and coaches for Doha."

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
LIVE: Rain halts SA v West Indies at Rose Bowl Aussies dismiss Zampa ball-tampering accusations Pakistan great blasts AB over World Cup offer SA fans at Rose Bowl react to Proteas' CWC 'disaster' Nando's has 'spicy' solution to Proteas' run problem!
South Africa's Scott makes MLB history I was almost down and out before Roland Garros triumph - Nadal 5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 17 India, Australia captains call for action over 'unfair' bails Portugal defeat Netherlands to win first Nations League

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Nike releases emotional ad after Tiger's Masters win
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
Vote

How much of a runner are you?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 