Athletics

Semenya leads lone SA charge in Lausanne

2018-07-04 19:40
Caster Semenya (Getty Images)
Cape Town - Leading a lone South African charge in Lausanne, Switzerland on Thursday night, Caster Semenya is expected to deliver another explosive performance at the eighth leg of the IAAF Diamond League series.

Semenya, who has already booked her place in this season's Diamond League final over the 800m distance, is lying in seventh place with eight points in the 1 500m series standings after winning her only Diamond League outing over the metric mile when she set a national record of 3:59.92 in Doha in May.

She will look to close the gap on 1 500m series leader Laura Muir of Great Britain, who has 14 points and keep herself in the running for a potential series double.

Fresh off the South African 800m record of 1:54.25* which she set in Paris last week, the Commonwealth Games champion will need to be at her best once more against a field which includes four of the other six women who have dipped under four minutes in the 1 500m this season.

This includes former African champion Rababe Arafi of Morocco, Ethiopian Gudaf Tsegay, American Shelby Houlihan and European indoor champion Muir.

The strong 18-member line-up also features former world indoor champion Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands and African Games gold medallist Dawit Seyaum of Ethiopia.

The main programme of the Lausanne Diamond League starts at 20:00 (SA time) and the 1 500m women race at 21:28 (SA time).

*SA record subject to standard ratification procedures

