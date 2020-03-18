NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Athletics

Saturday morning parkruns cancelled due to coronavirus

2020-03-18 11:22
Parkrun logo (File)
In a statement issued on Wednesday by Bruce Fordyce, president of parkrun South Africa, it has been confirmed that the ever-popular Saturday 5km runs have been cancelled.

According to the official parkrun website, runs take place at 223 locations every weekend at 08:00 in South Africa.

The statement read as follows:

We’re writing to let you know that, in line with public health advice, we have taken the decision to close all parkrun events across South Africa, Namibia, and Eswatini with immediate effect. Initially, this closure will be in place until the end of March, however this is largely to bring all parkrun countries into the same time frame and we very much expect closures to continue through April at least.

Going forward we will update parkrunners regularly and aim to communicate important information as soon as is appropriate. 

We know that this message may be a difficult one for you to receive, and many people will be wondering what to do without their regular weekly catch-up. Please rest assured that we are working hard to develop our strategy so that we are able to support the health and happiness of parkrunners around the world during this difficult time.

Remaining active is incredibly important, and we are working on ways to encourage and support that, however please do not arrange group gatherings at your parkrun venues whilst parkrun events are suspended.

Thanks for your continued support, and please know that the parkrun family is there for you.

Kind regards,

Bruce Fordyce

Read more on:    parkrun  |  coronavirus  |  athletics

 

