NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Athletics

SASCOC's Sam defends R6 000 per day allowance

2018-03-15 11:15
Gideon Sam (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Johannesburg - South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC) president Gideon Sam has defended himself against allegations he is given a R6 000 daily allowance when traveling.

Sam took the stand on the final day of the month-long Zulman Inquiry, which has sought to investigate possible maladministration at the organisation, on Wednesday. 

With suspended CEO Tubby Reddy having taken the stand last week and attacked the SASCOC board for allegedly mismanaging funds and manipulating the constitution, the attention turned to Sam on Wednesday. 

Sam denied accusations that there were issues with the way the organisation was being run, but perhaps his most shocking response came when he was questioned over the daily allowances given to traveling members of the SASCOC board. 

Sam is given a daily allowance of around R6 000 per day (on top of a R21 000 monthly stipend, as well as flight and accommodation costs) when representing SASCOC abroad.

But, when asked if this was excessive, Sam disagreed. 

"If I look at what the rand and the dollar were back then, it was small money," Sam was quoted as saying by IOL.

In total, SASCOC spends around R2.2 million on daily expenses for traveling board members.

Sam then hit back at accusations that SASCOC was dysfunctional.

"An organisation is not dysfunctional if on March 26 it has a farewell function and sends about 300 athletes and managers to the Commonwealth Games," Sam said.

"An organisation is not dysfunctional when it can continue to pay its services and so on, an organisation is not dysfunctional if somewhere it has reserves to the tune of R18 million. An organisation is not dysfunctional when they run the programmes of coaches and associations on a daily basis."

Read more on:    sascoc  |  gideon sam  |  tubby reddy  |  athletics
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Graduation! Caster makes it on to a different podium

2018-03-14 12:31

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Awkward! SBW, Warner check into same hotel Rabada appeals ICC suspension Philander 'blasts' Smith, claims Twitter account hacked Rassie faces loose forward 'headache' Rassie set to meet with former Bok coaches
Els, Woods confirmed as Presidents Cup captains Bulls get Japanese ref in New Zealand Mourinho: This is nothing new for Man Utd 2 more Cheetahs extend Bloemfontein stay Kwagga out of Commonwealth Games

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Homeless man cheers on cyclists at CT Cycle Tour
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership action hots up!

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

How much of a runner are you?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 