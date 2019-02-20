NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Athletics

SA's sports minister to back Semenya at hearing

2019-02-20 17:59
Tokozile Xasa (Supplied)
Related Links

Johannesburg - South Africa's sports minister Tokozile Xasa on Wednesday she will fly to Switzerland to support Caster Semenya at a landmark hearing on proposed rules to restrict female athletes' testosterone levels.

The Olympic champion is appearing before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne to challenge rules proposed by track and field's governing body that would force her to lower her testosterone.

The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) says it is introducing the rules to create a "level playing field" for other female athletes.

Xasa, who leaves on Wednesday evening, will be alongside Semenya to hear deliberations between the IAAF and Athletics South Africa, until the end of the hearings on Friday.

"Upon my arrival in Switzerland, my responsibility will be to convey the message of support from President Cyril Ramaphosa and members of cabinet," the minister said in a statement.

Xasa will also speak about South Africa's human rights stance on the issue of female classification and reclassification.

Many South Africans have thrown their weight behind Semenya in the media and online.  

Last week the government launched a campaign dubbed #NaturallySuperior in a bid to drum up international support for Semenya's fight against the rules which they have labelled "discriminatory".

Read more on:    tokozile xasa  |  caster semenya  |  athletics

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
SA Twitter blasts controversial UK writer after shocking Caster tweet Ramaphosa's powerful words for Caster Semenya Bleak prognosis if Stormers crash again SANZAAR scraps controversial Highlanders red card Cornal Hendricks to coach: 'I won't let you down!'
Cheetahs centre banned for clearing nose in face of opponent SA's sports minister to back Semenya at hearing Seconds to ref Stormers v Lions derby LGBT group dumps Navratilova over transgender comments Proteas coach Gibson has 'no problem' with Test schedule

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Documentary on Australian cricket's sandpaper scandal
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
Vote

How much of a runner are you?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 