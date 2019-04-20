NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Athletics

SA's Mthembu, Steyn win Two Oceans Marathon

2019-04-20 10:14
Bongmusa Mthembu (Twitter)
Bongmusa Mthembu (Twitter)
Related Links

Cape Town - South Africa's three-time Comrades Marathon winner Bongmusa Mthembu has won the 2019 Two Oceans Marathon in what was a thrilling finish to the 50th edition of the world-famous race. 

The leaderboard was still changing with just one km to go, but in the end it was Mthembu who got the job done to finish in a time of 03:08:40 less than two minutes ahead of fellow-South African David Gatebe (03:10:30). 

Men's marathon results:

1 Bongmusa Mthembu (RSA) 03:08:40, 2 David Gatebe (RSA) 03:10:30, 3 Justin Cheshire (KEN) 03:11:23, 4 Sintayehu Yinesu (ETH) 03:12:34, 5 Mabuthile Lepopo (LES) 03:16:04 

There was more success for South Africa in the women's race with Gerda Steyn taking the honours in a time of 03:31:29.

Women's marathon results:

1 Gerda Steyn (RSA) 03:31:29, 2 Mamorallo Tjoka (LES) 03:38:23, 3 Irvette van Zyl (RSA) 03:41:32, 4 Dominika Stelmach (POL) 03:50:12, 5 Jenna Challenor (RSA) 03:51:56

Earlier in the day, in the 21.1 km half-marathon, Elroy Galant claimed first place in the men's race in a time of 01:03:20 while Namibia's Helaila Johannes won the women's race in 01:10:30. 

Helalai Johannes (Gallo Images)

Helalai Johannes (Gallo Images)

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News

Live scoring

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Late Lions shock as coach Swys de Bruin heads home Lions defence coach found guilty of indecent assault Lions hold on for vital win in New Zealand SA-born Scotland cricketer passes away Reds punish woeful Sharks
Reds punish woeful Sharks Lions hold on for vital win in New Zealand Pocket-rocket Kolbe keen to continue upward trajectory Benni is Pirates' best since 2006/07 in conversion rate Former Bok centre calls it a day

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Nike releases emotional ad after Tiger's Masters win
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
Vote

How much of a runner are you?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 