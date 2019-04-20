SA's Mthembu, Steyn win Two Oceans Marathon

Cape Town - South Africa's three-time Comrades Marathon winner Bongmusa Mthembu has won the 2019 Two Oceans Marathon in what was a thrilling finish to the 50th edition of the world-famous race.

The leaderboard was still changing with just one km to go, but in the end it was Mthembu who got the job done to finish in a time of 03:08:40 less than two minutes ahead of fellow-South African David Gatebe (03:10:30).

Men's marathon results:

1 Bongmusa Mthembu (RSA) 03:08:40, 2 David Gatebe (RSA) 03:10:30, 3 Justin Cheshire (KEN) 03:11:23, 4 Sintayehu Yinesu (ETH) 03:12:34, 5 Mabuthile Lepopo (LES) 03:16:04

There was more success for South Africa in the women's race with Gerda Steyn taking the honours in a time of 03:31:29.

Women's marathon results:

1 Gerda Steyn (RSA) 03:31:29, 2 Mamorallo Tjoka (LES) 03:38:23, 3 Irvette van Zyl (RSA) 03:41:32, 4 Dominika Stelmach (POL) 03:50:12, 5 Jenna Challenor (RSA) 03:51:56

Earlier in the day, in the 21.1 km half-marathon, Elroy Galant claimed first place in the men's race in a time of 01:03:20 while Namibia's Helaila Johannes won the women's race in 01:10:30.

Helalai Johannes (Gallo Images)