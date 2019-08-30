NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Athletics

SA's Links leaps to gold at African Games

2019-08-30 22:39
Mpho Links
Mpho Links (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Lynn Butler - Sport24

Cape Town - South African high jumper Mpho Links won the only gold for Team South Africa in the athletics at the African Games in Rabat, Morocco.

Links sailed to victory in 2.20m, while 19-year-old Breyton Poole earned bronze with a height of 2.15m to secure another bronze for South Africa.

Kenya's Mathew Sawe took silver with a leap of 2.15m, reportedly edging Poole on count back.

Earlier in the day, Ischke Senekal took silver to the discus throw with a heave of 16.18m, while compatriot Meike Strydom landed the shot of 14.64m to claim the bronze medal. Nigerian athlete Oyesade Olatoye won gold with a 16.61m throw.

Sprinter Anaso Jobodwana bagged the bronze medal in the men's 200m final, crossing the finish line in 20.56.

The national men's 4x400m relay squad took second place in the final. The quartet, consisting of Ranti Dikgale, Ashley Hlungwani, Derrick Mokaleng and Thapelo Phora, completed the four-lap contest in 3:03.18.

The South African athletics team closed their campaign at the African Games with a total of 17 medals consisting of one gold, six silvers and 10 bronze.

"We wanted to hear the South African anthem after the gold medals have been elusive in the first four days of competition and we finally got one through Mpho Links," said President of Athletics SA, Aleck Skhosana.

"It becomes for us to struggle at this level to take the higher step of the podium, but this competition has proved that you can’t win them all. We are very happy though that we continue to display great depth in track and field in the absence of several top athletes.

"We congratulate all athletes who finished with honours for their contribution to the overall count of medals for Team South Africa which is managed by SACOC."

Read more on:    african games  |  mpho links  |  athletics

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Dyantyi charged with doping violation after 'B' sample tests positive Pub owner gives version of alleged Eben Etzebeth incident Dyantyi faces 4-year ban for anabolic steroid use Steyn set for first Bok start since 2012? SA Rugby responds to Dyantyi doping saga
Presenting … potent Bok 'stay-at-homes' Hendricks ton in vain as SA 'A' go down to India Doc Khumalo pays heartfelt tribute to late David Kekana SABC agrees to R72m per season fee for PSL matches SA's Harris nets cool R890 000 in US Open defeat

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: In Conversation with Caster Semenya
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
Vote

How much of a runner are you?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 