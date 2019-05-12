SA take silver in 4x200m event at World Relays

Cape Town - South Africa's men's 4x200m relay team have claimed silver at the IAAF World Relays in Japan.

The team consisting of Akani Simbine, Simon Magakwe, Chederick van Wyk and Sinesipho Dambile stopped the clock in a time of 1:20.42 to finish behind the United States with Germany in third.

Their effort broke the national record of 1:20.64 that was set a few hours before in the heats.

South Africa's men's 4x400m relay team finished 6th in their final in a time of 3:05.32 earlier in the day.

Numerous other teams from South Africa are still to compete in the event.