Athletics

SA sprinter fails doping test

2019-09-16 17:01
Carina Horn (Getty Images)
Cape Town - South African sprinter Carina Horn has been suspended by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) for failing a doping test. 

A tweet from the Athletics Integrity Unit confirmed the news on Monday afternoon saying: "The AIU confirms a Provisional Suspension against South African sprinter Carina Horn for the Presence of a Prohibited Substance, a violation of the @iaaforg Anti-Doping Rules."

According to reports Horn's sample included Ibutamoren and LGD-4033, both prohibited substances.

Horn became the first female athlete from South Africa to break the 11 second barrier over 100m.

She achieved the feat in 2018, stopping the clock in a time of 10.98 at a meeting in Doha. 

In August this year, Horn ran a season's best of 11.01 in Madrid. 

Horn is currently ranked in 30th position in the world for the 100m by the IAAF. 

Compiled by Craig Taylor

iaaf  |  carina horn  |  athletics

 

WATCH | Djokovic answers the web's most searched questions
 
 
