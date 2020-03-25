NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Athletics

SA sprint star Simbine has mixed feelings over Olympics postponement

2020-03-25 08:40
Akani Simbine (Getty Images)
Akani Simbine (Getty Images)
Related Links

South African sprinter Akani Simbine has expressed mixed feelings over the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics due to the global coronavirus outbreak.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) confirmed on Tuesday that the 2020 Games have been postponed to a date beyond 2020 "but no later than summer 2021".

Simbine, who is the national 100m record holder, said that despite it being a relief, he could not hide his disappointment.

"My feelings over the Games being postponed are on both sides of the fence," admitted Simbine.

"I'm happy they're postponed, because this year has been turbulent. You can't really get in the right training with all these disturbances over the coronavirus, but I'm also pretty sad about it, it was the year we were all building up to... now we have to wait another year, which wasn't part of our plans."

Simbine won gold in the 100m at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and is still hoping to claim his first Olympic medal.

The 26-year-old is expected to compete in three events at the Tokyo Olympics: the 100m, 200m and the 4x100m relay.

READ | Athletics SA welcomes postponement of 2020 Olympics

South Africans face a 21-day lockdown from midnight on Thursday, 26 March until Thursday, 16 April.

Simbine revealed that not only has his training schedule been pushed back with the lockdown, it's also made it tricky to get a proper workout.

"Everything is just pushed back longer now because we are uncertain about when we're going to travel and race," he said.

"There's a lot of uncertainty... with this lockdown coming into effect we cannot train as effectively as possible. I've had to set up a gym at home and my running sessions are going to have to change."

Simbine called on all South Africans to be safe during the nationwide lockdown.

"To all my fellow South Africans, stay healthy, stay at home and wash your hands," he added.

"Keep your spirits high as this too shall pass. We will be okay and get to the other side of the fence. Much love and blessings and prayers to you and your family."

- Compiled by Lynn Butler

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Proteas: Klaasen's crazy cold shoulder over contract WATCH | Springbok stars stranded at Japan airport Coronavirus delays... but White's Bulls appointment imminent WATCH | Rugby commentator's hilarious videos of everyday life will have you in stitches Tokyo Olympics postponed over coronavirus pandemic
Netball South Africa president tests positive for coronavirus Proteas: Klaasen's crazy cold shoulder over contract Bafana coach disappointed by disruption due to coronavirus outbreak Britain expected to refuse to go to Olympics 'at time like this' Murray upbeat after difficult recovery process

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | 'The Ruck' Ep 14 - 'Rassie critical to Springbok turnaround'
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2019/20 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
Vote

How much of a runner are you?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 