Athletics

SA Schools Athletics scraps 40% quota plan

2019-03-06 10:57
Athletics (File)
Cape Town - South African Schools Athletics (SASA) has scrapped its latest plan for quotas in schools athletics teams.

It was reported earlier in the week that at least 40% of all South African district, provincial and national schools athletics teams must be made up of players of colour.

SASA had informed schools coaches of the proposed new quota system in a letter penned last month.

However, according to Netwerk24, SASA made an about turn on Tuesday.

Peppi Olevano, secretary general of SASA, said in a letter that the organisation was withdrawing its memos from February.

"SA Schools Athletics will in future align its selection criteria with Athletics South Africa."

AfriForum Youth, who was opposed to the idea, welcomed the latest announcement.

"AfriForum Youth will keep a close eye on the athletics team named to make SASA holds true to its promise,” the organisation said.

