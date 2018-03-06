SA runner tragically dies at training camp

Cape Town - South African ultra-distance runner, Siphiwe Ndlela, a Comrades gold medalist, passed away over the weekend while on a training camp in the Drakensberg.

He was 28.

Ndlela, who was training with five other athletes at the camp, complained that he felt unwell said his coach, Mdu Khumalo.

After taking herbal medication, Ndlela's condition worsened with the athlete sweating profusely and vomiting.

Despite efforts from paramedics to save him, Ndlela sadly passed away.

“We note the untimely passing of Siphiwe Ndlela with a profound sense of sadness and shock at the tragic loss of a promising young athlete and rising star. On behalf of the Comrades Marathon Association I extend our deepest condolences to all of his family, friends and loved ones,” said Cheryl Winn, chairperson of the Comrades Marathon Association.

Ndlela excelled as an ultra-distance marathon runner.

He claimed a gold medal at the 2016 and 2017 Comrades Marathon with a best time of 5:36:56.

He also finished 10th at both the 2016 and 2017 Two Oceans Marathon.

He leaves behind his mother, three sisters and a brother.