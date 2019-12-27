NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Athletics

SA athletics rocked by alleged doping by top race-walker

2019-12-27 21:33
Lebogang Shange (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - South African athletics has been rocked by the news that race-walking star Lebogang Shange has allegedly failed a doping test, according to the Athletics Integrity Unit.

The Athletics Integrity Unit, which was founded by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) in April 2017, stated that Shange was issued with a 'notice of allegation' and confirmed the 29-year-old had tested positive for a prohibited substance known as trenbolone.

Trenbolone is a steroid used primarily in veterinary medicine, specifically to increase the profitability of livestock by promoting muscle growth and appetite. It is administered by injection into muscle.

Shange has been provisionally suspended from participating in any athletics-related competition or activity.

According to the Athletics Integrity United's website, the final decision will be made at a hearing conducted under the IAAF Anti-Doping Rules or the Integrity Code of Conduct. 

Shange was recently named in Athletics South Africa's (ASA) preparation squad for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Shange competed at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio, finishing 44th in the 20km race in a time of 1:25:07.

A year later, at the 2017 IAAF World Championships in London, Shange set a national record of 1:19:18 in the 20km race when he finished fourth, a mere 14 seconds outside the medals.

Shange's positive test comes only a matter of months after sprinter Carina Horn was caught for doping shortly before the 2019 IAAF World Championships in Doha.

- Compiled by Lynn Butler, Garrin Lambley

Read more on:    lebogang shange  |  athletics

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live scoring

Most ReadEditor's Choice
'I'm not Bakkies!' warns Toulon's new recruit Etzebeth Injured photographer delays play in Proteas Test Paine blasts DRS technology after controversial dismissal 'It felt like my debut again' - De Kock Phenomenal Philander puts Proteas ahead after crazy day at Centurion
Government wants to 'nationalise' all sport in SA - report Peter de Villiers: Daughter’s death was God’s will Former Lions coach cleared of indecent assault Dallaglio using rugby to save lost children Salah v Mane v Mahrez for African Player of Year award

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | 'The Ruck' Ep 14 - 'Rassie critical to Springbok turnaround'
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
Vote

How much of a runner are you?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 