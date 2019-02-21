NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Athletics

Over 10 000 sign #HandsOffCaster petition

2019-02-21 09:54
Caster Semenya (Getty Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Over 10 000 people have signed an online petition in support of South African runner Caster Semenya.

Semenya is currently sitting before the Court for Arbitration of Sport (CAS) in Switzerland where she is appealing a ruling from the IAAF that would force her to lower her natural levels of testosterone if she wants to keep a competing. 

A two-time Olympic champion, Semenya has received support from all over the world on social media. 

The petition, which can be found on the change.org website, is growing all the time but by Thursday morning it was up to 10 700.

On Tuesday, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa added his voice to the conversation. 

"Mokgadi. Champion. Beacon of hope. My daughter. This is only to remind you of your greatness; because you constantly remind us that nothing beats the enduring power of the human spirit," he tweeted.

"You may run alone on the track, but know now that you run with 57 million & more."

Read more on:    iaaf  |  asa  |  caster semenya  |  athletics

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News

Live scoring

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Ramaphosa's powerful words for Caster Semenya Bleak prognosis if Stormers crash again SA Twitter blasts controversial UK writer after shocking Caster tweet Cheetahs centre banned for clearing nose in face of opponent Meet the Indian sprinter who came to Caster's aid
Cheetahs centre banned for clearing nose in face of opponent SA's sports minister to back Semenya at hearing Seconds to ref Stormers v Lions derby LGBT group dumps Navratilova over transgender comments Proteas coach Gibson has 'no problem' with Test schedule

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Documentary on Australian cricket's sandpaper scandal
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
Vote

How much of a runner are you?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 