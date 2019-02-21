Over 10 000 sign #HandsOffCaster petition

Cape Town - Over 10 000 people have signed an online petition in support of South African runner Caster Semenya.

Semenya is currently sitting before the Court for Arbitration of Sport (CAS) in Switzerland where she is appealing a ruling from the IAAF that would force her to lower her natural levels of testosterone if she wants to keep a competing.

A two-time Olympic champion, Semenya has received support from all over the world on social media.

The petition, which can be found on the change.org website, is growing all the time but by Thursday morning it was up to 10 700.

On Tuesday, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa added his voice to the conversation.

