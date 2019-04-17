NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Olympic runner-up to Caster has same testosterone condition

2019-04-17 21:28
Francine Niyonsaba
Francine Niyonsaba (AP)
Cape Town - The woman who finished second behind Caster Semenya at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics says she also has a condition that gives her high levels of naturally occurring testosterone and would be affected if the IAAF implements its hormone policy.

Francine Niyonsaba of Burundi, an Olympic and world championships silver medallist in the 800m, said in an interview with the Olympic Channel that she has hyperandrogenism.

"I didn't choose to be born like this. What am I? I'm created by God. So, (if) someone has more questions about it, maybe (they) can ask God. I love myself. I will still be Francine. I will not change," she said.

Echoing the argument of Semenya, Niyonsaba says the IAAF's proposed rule forcing some female athletes to lower their natural testosterone levels or be barred from certain events is "discrimination."

 

