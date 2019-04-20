Male participant dies at Two Oceans Marathon

Cape Town - Organisers of the Two Oceans Marathon confirmed that a male participant passed away on Saturday.



A press statement revealed that the man, who was 35 years old, collapsed while participating in his fourth half-marathon.



"Attempts by paramedics to resuscitate him were unsuccessful. Unfortunately, he passed away. As organisers of the Two Oceans Marathon we wish to extend our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased," organisers said via a press statement.



Meanwhile, South Africa's three-time Comrades Marathon winner Bongmusa Mthembu won the men’s ultra-marathon in a time of 03:08:40, while Gerda Steyn triumphed on the women’s side in 03:31:29.



Earlier in the day, in the 21.1 km half-marathon, Elroy Galant claimed first place in the men's race in a time of 01:03:20, while Namibia's Helaila Johannes won the women's race in 01:10:30.