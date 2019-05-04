Lynsey Sharp: I've received death threats for Caster comments

Cape Town - British 800m runner Lynsey Sharp says she has received death threats over the years for her comments on South African Caster Semenya.

Sharp has been vocal on the difficulties that come with facing Semenya, who found out this week that she would have to take medication to lower her natural levels of testosterone if she wants to continue competing in the event in which she is a two-time Olympic champion.

Sharp came in for particular criticism from South Africans on social media following her comments on Semenya at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

The 28-year-old finished 9th in the 800m at the IAAF Diamond League event in Doha on Friday night as Semenya cruised to victory in what was possibly her final run over the distance.

Speaking to the BBC afterwards, Sharp opened up on what she had experienced over the last few years.

"By no means am I over the moon about this," Sharp said.

"I've had death threats. I've had threats against my family, and that's not a position I want to be in, it's really unfortunate the way it's played out.

"I've known Caster since 2008, it's something I've been familiar with over the past 11 years."

Semenya, meanwhile, said she would not be taking any IAAF-prescribed medication.

"Hell no. No way," she said.

"I don't know what will happen next. But no-one should tell me what to do, if people want to stop me from doing something that's their problem, not mine."