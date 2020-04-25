NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Athletics

London Marathon may now be for elite only

2020-04-25 15:29
Eliud Kipchoge
Eliud Kipchoge (Getty Images)
Related Links

This year's delayed London Marathon may now be restricted to elite runners only, race organiser Hugh Brasher has said.

However, he added this was just one of "10 scenarios" currently being considered by his team.

The 2020 edition of the race through the British capital was meant to take place on Sunday but has been postponed until 4 October because of the coronavirus outbreak.

But with no certainty as to when British government lockdown restrictions banning mass gatherings will be lifted, a race that featured nearly 43 000 runners last year may now follow the lead of last month's Tokyo Marathon, which went ahead with elite runners only.

Distance greats Eliud Kipchoge and Kenenisa Bekele are meant to compete in the elite men's race at this year's London Marathon and Brasher told the BBC: "We hope we can welcome them back in October but at this stage we just don't know what is going to happen.

"We have to look at it in totality, with three quarters of a million spectators, the medical side, the charities.

"We are looking at probably 10 scenarios, and they are changing all the time."

The Berlin Marathon, along with London one of the sport's six 'majors' will not go ahead as planned on 27 September after Germany extended a ban on large-scale gatherings until 24 October.

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Bok centre fined, cops 2-week ban for signing with 2 clubs Man United legend: I would NOT take a pay cut Shock as Bulls CEO steps down Ngidi names 4 Proteas in his best XI Is this the greatest Proteas Test XI since readmission?
Is this the greatest Proteas Test XI since readmission? Cheetahs stress importance of conditioning during lockdown SA Rugby sends best wishes to departing Rugby Australia CEO England v West Indies Test series officially postponed The tennis jet-set think local to reboot their sport

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | 'The Ruck' Ep 14 - 'Rassie critical to Springbok turnaround'
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2019/20 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
Vote

How much of a runner are you?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 