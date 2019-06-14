Late invite means Caster won't run in Morocco

Cape Town - Caster Semenya's agent stated that it was "too late" for the Olympic champion to compete in the IAAF Diamond League event in Rabat.

This comes after the organisers on Friday gave her the all clear to race in the 800m event by extending an invitation.

Semenya was initially barred from competing in Sunday's Diamond League 800m event by the president of the Moroccan Athletics Federation.

Speaking to Reuters on Friday, Semenya's agent Jukka Harkonen said that due to the lateness of the invitation, it was "impossible" for Semenya to travel in time for the race in Rabat, Morocco.

Semenya, who is back home in South Africa after a brief visit in France, would have to travel more than 20 hours to Rabat and still prepare for the race in a short amount of time.

"She's not running. She was invited today but that was too late," Harkonen told Reuters.

Last month, the Court of Arbitration for Sport rejected Semenya's challenge against the new IAAF regulations that would force her to lower her testosterone levels.

However, Semenya appealed to the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland, which temporarily suspended the IAAF rules until a further hearing could take place.

On Thursday, the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland rejected the IAAF's urgent request for permission to re-impose its eligibility regulations on the two-time 800m world champion.

This means that Semenya remains permitted to compete without restriction in the female category at this time.

The IAAF and Athletics South Africa have until June 25 to make submissions to the Supreme Court on Semenya's request that the IAAF regulations be suspended throughout the entire appeal proceedings.