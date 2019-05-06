NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Athletics

IOC chief calls Semenya case 'complicated and delicate'

2019-05-06 06:36
Caster Semenya
Caster Semenya (AFP)
Related Links

Brisbane - International Olympic Committee (IOC) chief Thomas Bach on Monday called the controversial gender case of South African runner Caster Semenya "extremely complicated and delicate" and said an expert panel will study its implications.

Two-time Olympic champion Semenya last week lost a court challenge against the International Association of Athletic Federations (IAAF) over plans to force some women to regulate their testosterone levels.

The decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport means female athletes with elevated testosterone will have to take suppressive treatment if they wish to compete as women in certain events.

The IAAF argued that "hyperandrogenic" athletes - or those with "differences of sexual development" (DSD) - had an unfair advantage over others.

Bach told AFP in Brisbane that the IOC would create a group of "experts from science, from ethics as well as athletes' representatives and from international federations" to examine the ruling.

It will include IOC medical director Richard Budgett and an IAAF official who will "study this extremely complicated and delicate problem".

"This is a case that should be taken up with the international federations, it's their rules that are involved, their technical regulations," he said, adding that he had "no idea" when the group would reach any conclusions.

The World Medical Association has urged doctors not to enforce the controversial new rules for classifying female athletes, warning that attempts to do so would breach ethics codes.

The DSD rules - first adopted last year but suspended pending the legal battle - are due to come into effect on May 8. Semenya is mulling an appeal.

Bach is in Brisbane to meet Queensland state officials who are considering a bid for the city to host the 2032 Olympics, before heading to the nearby Gold Coast for a summit of sports federations.

Read more on:    iaaf  |  ioc  |  thomas bach  |  caster semenya  |  athletics

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Jaguares too strong for error-ridden Stormers Folau rejects settlement offer over 'anti-gay' posts - report Boks scrum down with college football team Klopp puts title down to 'destiny' as Liverpool sweat on Salah Solsjkaer to stick with struggling De Gea
Has Rabada been overbowled? What the stats say ... Du Preez praises dominant Sharks defence Swys set for Lions return after stress-related layoff Nando's roasts Caster haters in new ad CWC: Why 2015 Proteas outshine present squad

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Nike releases emotional ad after Tiger's Masters win
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
Vote

How much of a runner are you?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 