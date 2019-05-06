IOC chief calls Semenya case 'complicated and delicate'

Two-time Olympic champion Semenya last week lost a court challenge
against the International Association of Athletic Federations (IAAF)
over plans to force some women to regulate their testosterone levels.
The decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport means female
athletes with elevated testosterone will have to take suppressive
treatment if they wish to compete as women in certain events.
The IAAF argued that "hyperandrogenic" athletes - or those with
"differences of sexual development" (DSD) - had an unfair advantage
over others.
Bach told AFP in Brisbane that the IOC would create a group of
"experts from science, from ethics as well as athletes' representatives
and from international federations" to examine the ruling.
It will include IOC medical director Richard Budgett and an IAAF
official who will "study this extremely complicated and delicate
problem".
"This is a case that should be taken up with the international
federations, it's their rules that are involved, their technical
regulations," he said, adding that he had "no idea" when the group would
reach any conclusions.
The World Medical Association has urged doctors not to enforce the
controversial new rules for classifying female athletes, warning that
attempts to do so would breach ethics codes.
The DSD rules - first adopted last year but suspended pending the
legal battle - are due to come into effect on May 8. Semenya is mulling
an appeal.
Bach is in Brisbane to meet Queensland state officials who are
considering a bid for the city to host the 2032 Olympics, before heading
to the nearby Gold Coast for a summit of sports federations.