NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Athletics

Injured Van Niekerk targets July return

2018-05-04 15:50
Wayde van Niekerk (AP)
Related Links

Cape Town - Olympic 400m gold medallist Wayde van Niekerk is targeting a return to the track by the start of July, according to his coach Ans Botha.

Van Niekerk sustained a knee injury during a celebrity rugby match last October, which forced him out for nine months and saw him miss the recently concluded Commonwealth Games at the Gold Coast

The 400m world record holder is set to travel to Qatar this week for an assessment by sports physician Louis Holtzhausen.

"We are flying to Doha to see Dr Louis (Holtzhausen) and the medical team and he will start intensive rehabilitation in two weeks' time," Botha told TimesLIVE.co.za.

"He will come back to continue with the process for six weeks in South Africa and return to Doha for the last time."

Van Niekerk is hoping to return to action in late June or early July, however it remains unclear when exactly he will be back on the track.

Following the retirement of Usain Bolt, Van Niekerk was keen to compete in the 100m and 200m as well as the 400 at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

However, he may now have to manage his workload more carefully.

Van Niekerk, who hails from central South African city Bloemfontein, won gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics in 43.03 seconds, smashing a record set by American Michael Johnson in 1999.

Read more on:    wayde van niekerk  |  athletics
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Froome fine after crash drama ahead of Giro start

2018-05-04 14:27

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
The 2 men who changed Bryan Habana's path Jaguares stun Chiefs for clean sweep Down Under Bok scrumhalf scoops top honours at English club Steve Smith 'humbled' by support, starts road to redemption Greek pole vaulter has sympathy for Semenya
Stormers v Bulls: Do derbies still cut it? Aaron Mauger chats to Sport24 Jones has regrets as Bok tour looms Steven Gerrard set to be unveiled as Rangers boss Caster saga: Anger mounting in SA

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Is this the greatest catch ever?
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership action hots up!

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

How much of a runner are you?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 