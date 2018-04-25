NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Athletics

IAAF to Semenya: Lower testosterone levels or quit, report says

2018-04-25 09:52
Caster Semenya
Caster Semenya (AP)
Related Links

Cape Town - South Africa's queen of the track Caster Semenya may be forced, once again, to lower her testosterone levels.

If she doesn't, she will not be allowed to compete in her specialist 800m and 1 500m events. 

According to the Daily Mail website, the IAAF will on Thursday announce a new set of rules for athletes with hyperandrogenism

The report says that, once the rule changes have come into effect, Semenya, 27, will be forced to take daily medication to lower her testosterone levels. 

If she doesn't, she will be forced to compete in longer distances - or, effectively, quit the sport.

The new rule will apply to distances between 400m and a mile and it is expected to be fully operating by November this year

The IAAF introduced a similar rule in 2011 after Semenya’s dominant victory at the 2009 IAAF World Championships, and it had a major impact on her pace. 

Thursday's announcement will not come as a surprise after the IAAF council last month approved a proposal to limit natural testosterone levels in women athletes in the above-mentioned distances. 

It will also sidestep the Court for Arbitration of Sport's (CAS) 2015 decision to suspend regulations on hyperandrogenism in women's athletics. 

While that decision was a major win for Semenya, it is not likely to count for anything moving forward given that the CAS is not a regulatory authority for world athletics. 

Semenya's dominance was on show for all to see at the recently-completed Commonwealth Games in Australia, where she cruised to gold in both the 800m and 1 500m. 

She is also a double 800m Olympic gold medallist.

Read more on:    iaaf  |  caster semenya  |  athletics
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Matthews wins Tour de Romandie prologue

2018-04-25 09:37

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Fans have spoken: 10 reasons Super Rugby is dead Bok legend Habana announces retirement All Blacks pay tribute to Bok legend Habana Bulls lay complaint against Rebels Habana's stellar career in numbers
Bok legend Habana announces retirement Decisive action needed after soccer violence Fans have spoken: 10 reasons Super Rugby is dead 2 SA referees on Sevens World Cup panel Root backs plans for 100-ball format

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Is this the greatest catch ever?
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership action hots up!

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

How much of a runner are you?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 