NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Athletics

IAAF 'expects' CAS to reject Caster's appeal case

2018-10-17 06:43
Caster Semenya
Caster Semenya (Getty Images)
Related Links

Monaco - The governing body of track and field will not apply rules to limit natural testosterone levels in female runners until the Court of Arbitration for Sport concludes an appeal case brought by South Africa's Olympic champion Caster Semenya.

The IAAF said on Tuesday it agreed to postpone the intended November 1 start for eligibility rules until CAS gives a verdict "expected on or before" March 26.

That target date is six months and two days before the start of the 2019 world championships in Doha, Qatar.

If the IAAF's rules for athletes with differences of sex development (DSD) are upheld by the court, female runners will be forced to medicate to reduce their testosterone levels for six months before racing internationally from 400m through the mile.

Semenya is the current 800m world champion and a likely favourite for a fourth world title to add to her two Olympic gold medals. She also took bronze in the 1 500m at the 2017 worlds in London.

The IAAF expects a February appeal hearing for Semenya, who could have sought an interim ruling from CAS to freeze the rules if the track body pressed ahead with its planned start date.

"The IAAF remains very confident of the legal, scientific, and ethical bases for the regulations, and therefore fully expects the Court of Arbitration for Sport to reject these challenges," the Monaco-based organisation said.

The revised timetable could wreck the outdoor track season for Semenya and other runners with high natural testosterone levels who do not opt to begin medicating before the verdict.

If Semenya's appeal is dismissed, she would be ineligible for the entire circuit of top-tier Diamond League meetings, which run from May to September.

The IAAF said it was ready to "receive biological results from individual athletes with DSDs."

"Athletes wishing to begin their six-month period sooner than the end of March should contact me directly," health and science director Stephane Bermon said in an IAAF statement.

Read more on:    iaaf  |  cas  |  caster semenya  |  athletics
NEXT ON SPORT24X

IAAF delays new gender rules over Semenya's CAS case

2018-10-16 16:43

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News

Live scoring

Most ReadEditor's Choice
As it happened: Seychelles 0-0 Bafana Bafana Jake White heaps praise on Rassie, Boks Bok Euro tour: Heyneke’s winning tips Teen hits ton for WP, makes history on debut Good and bad news for Mzansi Super League
Bok Euro tour: Heyneke’s winning tips Top SA cyclist found guilty of doping, banned for 4 years Gibson: SA pitches for Zim were 'disappointing' Jake White heaps praise on Rassie, Boks Relaxed transformation targets for Mzansi Super League

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: What the national anthem means to the Springboks
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
Vote

How much of a runner are you?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 