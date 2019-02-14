NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Athletics

IAAF denies it will tell court Semenya should be classed as male

2019-02-14 09:03
Caster Semenya (Getty Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Athletics' governing body has denied it will tell a court female athletes with high testosterone levels like Caster Semenya should be classified as male.

World and Olympic 800m champion Semenya is challenging a proposed IAAF rule that aims to restrict the levels of testosterone in female runners.

According to the BBC website, the case will be heard at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) next week.

The Times reported that IAAF lawyers will say Semenya is a "biological male" as well as classified as female.

The IAAF said it is "not classifying" any athlete with "differences of sexual development" (DSD) - of whom South African Semenya is the most notable - as male.

"To the contrary, we accept their legal sex without question, and permit them to compete in the female category," it said in a statement on Wednesday.

"However, if a DSD athlete has testes and male levels of testosterone, they get the same increases in bone and muscle size and strength and increases in haemoglobin that a male gets when they go through puberty, which is what gives men such a performance advantage over women.

"Therefore, to preserve fair competition in the female category, it is necessary to require DSD athletes to reduce their testosterone down to female levels before they compete at international level."

The IAAF intended to bring in new rules on November 1 last year but put that back to March 26 to wait for the outcome of the legal challenge from Semenya and Athletics South Africa.

Semenya, 28, called the rule "medically unnecessary, discriminatory, irrational, unjustifiable” and a "violation of the rules of sport and universally-recognised human rights".

Semenya went on to say that she is "very upset" that she's been pushed into the public spotlight again and that she "doesn’t like talking about this new rule”.

“I just want to run naturally, the way I was born. It is not fair that I am told I must change. It is not fair that people question who I am.”

She continued: “I am Mokgadi Caster Semenya. I am a woman and I am fast.”

The rules will apply to women in track events from 400m up to the mile and require that athletes have to keep their testosterone levels below a prescribed amount "for at least six months prior to competing".

The delay means DSD athletes with high testosterone will not be allowed to run for six months from the date any rule change comes in, which may see Semenya miss most of the 2019 outdoor season.

The 2019 World Athletics Championships begin in Doha on September 27, 2019.

Read more on:    iaaf  |  caster semenya  |  athletics

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News

Live scoring

Most ReadEditor's Choice
WATCH: Were Bulls robbed blind by Sharks’ 'successful' conversion? Super Rugby: Weekend teams Vermeulen, Brits start as Bulls name team to face Stormers S15 to prove SA's rich flyhalf stock: expert Proteas: Their faltering top five
S15 to prove SA's rich flyhalf stock: expert In World Cup year, Proteas still eyeing No 1 Test spot Vermeulen, Brits start as Bulls name team to face Stormers Peyper to ref Bulls v Stormers derby Cardiff to pay Sala fee if necessary - report

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Documentary on Australian cricket's sandpaper scandal
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
Vote

How much of a runner are you?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 