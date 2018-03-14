Graduation! Caster makes it on to a different podium

Cape Tow - Caster Semenya’s winning streak has blasted right off the track - to the hallowed halls of North West University.

The South African athlete and Olympic gold medalist took to Twitter to share snaps from her graduation, striking her winning pose.

Caster obtained a Diploma in Sports Science.

She captioned the picture,“Mama I made it”, giving a photo credit to her wife, Violet Raseboya.

Raseboya gushed about Semenya, posting a series of pictures on her Instagram page.

“She builds and inspire others because she knows what it’s like to be torn down,” the caption reads.

“Never give up in life no matter what. She is my inspiration. Mokgadi gotapa golema go ja lephala le Bashumi?Congrats Wewe?"





Just days before the graduation, Semenya broke the 35-year South African 1 000m record of Ilze Wicksell at the Athletix Grand Prix race in Pretoria.

Semenya finished in a time of 2:35:44. The previous record stood at 2:37:2.

What a week! Well done Caster!