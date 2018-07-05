NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Athletics

Fast-paced 1 500m foils Caster

2018-07-05 21:40
Caster Semenya (Twitter)
Caster Semenya (Twitter)
Related Links

Cape Town - Caster Semenya has finished sixth in the 1 500m event at a Diamond League meet in Lausanne, Switzerland

The race was won by Shelby Houlihan of the United States who stopped the clock in a blistering 3:57.54, a meeting record.

She was followed home by Laura Muir of Great Britain and Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands.

Semenya crossed the line in 4:00.44.

Last week, Semenya shattered her own 800m national record, lowering the mark to 1:54.25 at a meeting in Paris.

Semenya's national record for the 1 500m is 3:59.92 which she set in Doha in May. 

Semenya recently appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to challenge upcoming International Athletics Federation (IAAF) rules on testosterone levels in female athletes. 

These rules are to be introduced later in the year and would require Semenya to take a tablet to lower her naturally occurring testosterone levels.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Olympic champ Yoka banned for doping violations

2018-07-05 19:28

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News

Live scoring

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Amla splashes R12.5m on Durban penthouse Ashwin Willemse graduates from Wits ... with distinction! Naas Botha to return to SuperSport studio FIFA condemns Maradona comments Sundowns set to accept record breaking Percy Tau offer
3 Super Rugby franchises the way forward for SA De Bruin to join Boks on full-time basis? Naas Botha to return to SuperSport studio Stormers join race for Vermeulen’s signature Sundowns set to accept record breaking Percy Tau offer

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Kaymer takes on Fitzpatrick in 14 Club Challenge
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season has wrapped up. For all the season highlights - and lowlights - be sure to visit Sport24!

Latest blogs
Vote

How much of a runner are you?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 