Fast-paced 1 500m foils Caster

Cape Town - Caster Semenya has finished sixth in the 1 500m event at a Diamond League meet in Lausanne, Switzerland

The race was won by Shelby Houlihan of the United States who stopped the clock in a blistering 3:57.54, a meeting record.

She was followed home by Laura Muir of Great Britain and Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands.

Semenya crossed the line in 4:00.44.

Last week, Semenya shattered her own 800m national record, lowering the mark to 1:54.25 at a meeting in Paris.

Semenya's national record for the 1 500m is 3:59.92 which she set in Doha in May.

Semenya recently appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to challenge upcoming International Athletics Federation (IAAF) rules on testosterone levels in female athletes.

These rules are to be introduced later in the year and would require Semenya to take a tablet to lower her naturally occurring testosterone levels.