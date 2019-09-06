Change in career on the cards for Caster?

Semenya is unable to defend her 800m world title in Doha later this month without taking hormone-suppressing drugs, something she has refused to do.

And the South African has started training with Gauteng-based women’s JVW FC with a view to making her debut next season as the transfer window is currently closed.

“I am grateful for this opportunity and I appreciate the love and support I already get from the team,” she told the club’s website.

“I am looking forward to this new journey, and hopefully I can contribute as much as I can to the club.”

Club founder and Banyana Banyana captain Janine van Wyk said: “I am absolutely honoured that out of all the other women’s clubs around the world, she has chosen JVW as the club where she would like to start showcasing her football skills.

“I welcomed her at her first training (session) with the team and was impressed to see that she definitely has all the fundamentals.”

JVW FC, founded in 2012, are currently lying in second place on the Gauteng Sasol log, two points adrift leaders Croesus Ladies. The side will be looking to qualify for the playoffs with the hopes of reaching the National League.