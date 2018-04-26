NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Athletics

Caster stays mum on latest IAAF bombshell

2018-04-26 07:54
Caster Semenya (Getty Images)
Caster Semenya (Getty Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Caster Semenya has taken the news of the IAAF's proposed new set of rules for athletes with hyperandrogenism in her stride.

England's Daily Mail website reported on Wednesday that the world athletics governing body was planning to change the rules regarding athletes with this condition.

The report says that, once the rule changes have come into effect, Semenya, will be forced to take daily medication to lower her testosterone levels. 

If she doesn't, she will be forced to compete in longer distances - or, effectively, quit the sport.

The new rule will apply to distances between 400m and a mile and it is expected to be fully operational by November this year.

At present, the 27-year-old Semenya specialises in 800m and 1 500m events.

Semenya took to Twitter on Wednesday after hearing the news and simply posted:

The IAAF introduced a similar rule in 2011 after Semenya’s dominant victory at the 2009 IAAF World Championships, and it had a major impact on her pace. 

The latest announcement, expected to be made on Thursday, will not come as a surprise after the IAAF council last month approved a proposal to limit natural testosterone levels in women athletes in the above-mentioned distances. 

It will also sidestep the Court for Arbitration of Sport's (CAS) 2015 decision to suspend regulations on hyperandrogenism in women's athletics. 

While that decision was a major win for Semenya, it is not likely to count for anything moving forward given that the CAS is not a regulatory authority for world athletics. 

Semenya's dominance was on show for all to see at the recently-completed Commonwealth Games in Australia, where she cruised to gold in both the 800m and 1 500m. 

She is also a double 800m Olympic gold medallist.

Read more on:    iaaf  |  caster semenya  |  athletics
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Wilder offers Joshua $50m for heavyweight mega-fight

2018-04-26 06:50

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
IAAF to Semenya: Lower testosterone levels or quit, report says Erasmus reveals possible overseas Boks All Blacks pay tribute to Bok legend Habana Rassie confirms commitment to transformation targets Rassie: Whiteley a 'strong contender' for Bok captaincy
Habana: He’s been the total sports package Kolisi needs to up his game! R2.6m in damages to Moses Mabhida Stadium Rassie confirms commitment to transformation targets Lions not rushing back Whiteley

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Is this the greatest catch ever?
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership action hots up!

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

How much of a runner are you?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 