Caster Semenya to challenge testosterone rule in court

Cape Town - Two-time South African Olympic 800m champion Caster Semenya is challenging a recently introduced IAAF regulation, calling it "discriminatory."
According to the New York Times website, Semenya will on Monday file a legal case before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne,
Switzerland in an attempt to
block a much-debated rule that seeks to limit the permitted testosterone levels in female athletes in races over certain distances.
Semenya,
27, called the rule - which is scheduled to go into effect in November
2018 for races from 400m to one mile - medically unnecessary,
“discriminatory, irrational, unjustifiable” and a violation of the rules
of sport and universally-recognised human rights.
“I am very upset that I have been pushed
into the public spotlight again,” Semenya said in her first extensive
remarks about the rule since it was announced in April.
“I
don’t like talking about this new rule,” she said. “I just want to run
naturally, the way I was born. It is not fair that I am told I must
change. It is not fair that people question who I am.”
She continued: “I am Mokgadi Caster Semenya. I am a woman and I am fast.”
The new rule is an attempt by track’s governing body, the International
Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), to reinstate regulations governing
female athletes with elevated testosterone levels.
The IAAF said in a
statement that athletes with differences of sexual development could
have a 5-6 percent advantage in performance over athletes with
testosterone in the normal female range, “which is an enormous
difference in events where milliseconds count. The effects are most
clearly seen in races over distances between 400m and one mile,
where the combination of increased lean body mass and elevated
circulating haemoglobin appears to have the greatest combined impact.”
The new rule would affect women with
testosterone levels of five nanomoles per litre and above and would
regulate eligibility for major international competitions like the
Olympics and world championships.
Most
women, including elite female athletes, have natural testosterone
levels of 0.12 to 1.79 nanomoles per litre, the IAAF said, while the
normal male range after puberty is much higher, at 7.7 to 29.4 nanomoles
per litre.
A
spokesperson for the IAAF added, “We stand ready to defend the new
regulations at the Court of Arbitration should we be asked to do so.”