NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Athletics

Caster Semenya to challenge testosterone rule in court

2018-06-18 12:52
Caster Semenya (Twitter)
Caster Semenya (Twitter)
Related Links

Cape Town - Two-time South African Olympic 800m champion Caster Semenya is challenging a recently introduced IAAF regulation, calling it "discriminatory."

READ: IAAF to Semenya: Lower testosterone levels, or quit

According to the New York Times website, Semenya will on Monday file a legal case before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne, Switzerland in an attempt to block a much-debated rule that seeks to limit the permitted testosterone levels in female athletes in races over certain distances.

Semenya, 27, called the rule - which is scheduled to go into effect in November 2018 for races from 400m to one mile - medically unnecessary, “discriminatory, irrational, unjustifiable” and a violation of the rules of sport and universally-recognised human rights.

“I am very upset that I have been pushed into the public spotlight again,” Semenya said in her first extensive remarks about the rule since it was announced in April.

“I don’t like talking about this new rule,” she said. “I just want to run naturally, the way I was born. It is not fair that I am told I must change. It is not fair that people question who I am.”

She continued: “I am Mokgadi Caster Semenya. I am a woman and I am fast.”

The new rule is an attempt by track’s governing body, the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), to reinstate regulations governing female athletes with elevated testosterone levels.

The IAAF said in a statement that athletes with differences of sexual development could have a 5-6 percent advantage in performance over athletes with testosterone in the normal female range, “which is an enormous difference in events where milliseconds count. The effects are most clearly seen in races over distances between 400m and one mile, where the combination of increased lean body mass and elevated circulating haemoglobin appears to have the greatest combined impact.”

The new rule would affect women with testosterone levels of five nanomoles per litre and above and would regulate eligibility for major international competitions like the Olympics and world championships.

Most women, including elite female athletes, have natural testosterone levels of 0.12 to 1.79 nanomoles per litre, the IAAF said, while the normal male range after puberty is much higher, at 7.7 to 29.4 nanomoles per litre.

A spokesperson for the IAAF added, “We stand ready to defend the new regulations at the Court of Arbitration should we be asked to do so.”

Read more on:    caster semenya  |  athletics
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Richie Porte wins Tour de Suisse

2018-06-17 18:49

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News

Live scoring

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Ashwin no-show shock as SuperSport probe submitted England's Bloem defeat marred by post-Test row with fans 5 talking points: Springboks v England, 2nd Test Newlands set to host its final Test Eddie Jones: England defeat to Boks a 'horror movie'
SA duo fume at USGA over Shinnecock course Tahir rested from Proteas ODI squad Burmester 'disappointed' with US Open finish WATCH: Beast shows off his dance moves! Newlands set to host its final Test

Latest Multimedia

8 years ago: Tshabalala's sensational 2010 SWC opener
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season has wrapped up. For all the season highlights - and lowlights - be sure to visit Sport24!

Latest blogs
Vote

How much of a runner are you?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 