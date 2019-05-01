BREAKING: Caster Semenya loses IAAF testosterone legal case

Cape Town - South Africa's athletics star Caster Semenya has lost her appeal against rules designed to decrease naturally high testosterone levels in some female runners.
The
Court of Arbitration for Sport's (CSA) panel of three judges gave a complex
verdict and "dismissed both requests for arbitration" from Semenya and
the governing body of track and field.
In a landmark judgment, the
court says the IAAF's proposed rules on athletes with "differences of
sex development (DSD)" are discriminatory.
However, the judges
ruled 2-1 that "on the basis of the evidence submitted by the parties,
such discrimination is a necessary, reasonable and proportionate means
of achieving the IAAF's aim of preserving the integrity of female
athletics in the Restricted Events."
The IAAF believes female runners with high testosterone levels have an unfair advantage in events from 400m to the mile.
Semenya,
a two-time Olympic champion in the 800m, will now be forced to
medicate to suppress her testosterone levels if she wants to defend her
world title in September in Doha, Qatar.
However, the CAS judges say the IAAF should not yet apply the rules to the 1 500m.
More to follow...