NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Athletics

BREAKING: Caster Semenya loses IAAF testosterone legal case

2019-05-01 12:06
Caster Semenya (AP)
Related Links

Cape Town - South Africa's athletics star Caster Semenya has lost her appeal against rules designed to decrease naturally high testosterone levels in some female runners.

READ: The full CSA verdict

The Court of Arbitration for Sport's (CSA) panel of three judges gave a complex verdict and "dismissed both requests for arbitration" from Semenya and the governing body of track and field.

In a landmark judgment, the court says the IAAF's proposed rules on athletes with "differences of sex development (DSD)" are discriminatory.

However, the judges ruled 2-1 that "on the basis of the evidence submitted by the parties, such discrimination is a necessary, reasonable and proportionate means of achieving the IAAF's aim of preserving the integrity of female athletics in the Restricted Events."

The IAAF believes female runners with high testosterone levels have an unfair advantage in events from 400m to the mile.

Semenya, a two-time Olympic champion in the 800m, will now be forced to medicate to suppress her testosterone levels if she wants to defend her world title in September in Doha, Qatar.

However, the CAS judges say the IAAF should not yet apply the rules to the 1 500m.

More to follow...

Read more on:    iaaf  |  cas  |  asa  |  caster semenya  |  athletics

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
AB set to pocket R3.5 million for BBL deal - report Bulls: Change of station for Pollard? Folau row splitting Wallaby dressing room - reports SANZAAR won't punish Lions for team sheet deception CWC: Morris or Philander MUST be next in line for Proteas
Bulls: Change of station for Pollard? Bok star undergoes successful ankle operation Super Rugby: Risk of lousy SA seeding rises CWC: Morris or Philander MUST be next in line for Proteas Knee injury ends Lions flyhalf's season

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Nike releases emotional ad after Tiger's Masters win
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
Vote

How much of a runner are you?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 